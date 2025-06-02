Stranger Things: Season Five; Netflix Reveals Release Dates for Final Episodes

Stranger Things viewers finally know when the series’ fifth and final season will air. The final episodes of the series will arrive over the holiday season later this year.

The season will be divided into three parts, with the first four episodes debuting on Thanksgiving weekend, the second batch of three episodes on Christmas Day, and the finale airing on New Year’s Eve.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Dacre Montgomery, Maya Hawke, and Priah Ferguson star in the series, which follows the residents of the small town of Hawkins as they deal with the supernatural events impacting their town during the 1980s.

Netflix shared the following about season five:

“The fall of 1987. Hawkins is scarred by the opening of the Rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: find and kill Vecna. But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown. Complicating their mission, the government has placed the town under military quarantine and intensified its hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The teaser trailer for Season 5 of Stranger Things is available below.

