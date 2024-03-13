Untamed: Two Drama Series with the Same Title Coming from Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. Television is doubling down. The studio is working on two dramas titled Untamed. Netflix has just picked one up, and the other is just days away from being shopped to various outlets.

The new Netflix series stars Eric Bana as a “special agent for the National Parks Service who works to enforce human law in nature’s vast wilderness. The investigation of a brutal death sends Inman on a collision course with the dark secrets within the park and in his own past.”

Variety reported that Bana executive produces the series alongside Mark L. Smith and his daughter, Elle Smith, who wrote the six-episode drama. Additional cast and details will be announced later.

The second Untamed series is an adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s best-selling book of the same name. Released in 2020, the book’s rights were bought by J.J. Abrams-led Bad Robot then. Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story) will star in the series, with an additional cast announced later, per THR.

Jessie Nelson and Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy) are adapting the memoir into a series. Initially, HBO Max was set to pick up the series, but it is now being shopped around.

The author of the memoir said the following after the book’s rights were purchased in 2020:

“Women are in a collective moment of reckoning. We are looking at existing models of marriage, parenthood, religion, business, sexuality, and politics — and deciding that it’s time to let the old burn and imagine truer, more beautiful lives for ourselves, and a more equitable world for all of us.”

Premiere dates for both shows will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you planning to watch either of these shows?