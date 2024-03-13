Yellowstone: Season 5B; Ian Bohen on Production Plans for Final Episodes, Paramount Network Series Finale

Yellowstone is getting closer to its return. At a recent event, Ian Bohen, who stars in the Paramount Network drama, spoke about the series with ET Online.

Starring Bohen, Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, and Kathryn Kelly, the drama follows the Dutton family who run the largest family-owned cattle ranch in the country.

The series will end with the upcoming episodes, but a spin-off will follow in 2025. Yellowstone was canceled after the behind-the-scenes drama with Costner. He departed the series to work on another project.

Per Collider, Bohen said the following about when viewers will see the final episodes air:

“We will go back, rumor has it, in May. We should be on in November, roughly. You’re gonna have to give me some leeway on that. It’s not gonna be sooner than that. It could be June. We shoot six episodes… November… maybe December, and then we go through the holidays, and then maybe season finale…series finale, maybe on Super Bowl, and that will be the end of an era.”

As for the finale, Bohen promised that fans would see “the best ending the show could possibly have.” He also teased the finale crafted by creator Taylor Sheridan will be “worth the wait.”

The premiere date for Yellowstone’s return will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount Network series? Will you be sad to see the series end?