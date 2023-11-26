Yellowstone: Season Six of Paramount Network Series Was to Introduce Long-Lost Dutton Brother

There were reportedly big plans in store for a sixth season of Yellowstone. Musician Cory Asbury has revealed to Taste of Country that he was set to join the drama’s cast during season six as a long-lost Dutton Brother.

The article teased that “a new Dutton brother means John and his wife put a child up for adoption at some point, or John Dutton fathered a child with a different woman (making this new character a half-brother).”

Asbury said he was bummed that the Paramount Network series was cancelled with his role along with it.

As for the return of Yellowstone season five, Deadline reports that the series will resume production in late spring in order to make its November 2024 return date. No word on when viewers will see the sequel series.

