Stags: Paramount+ Orders Drama About Bachelor Party Gone Wrong

Stags is coming soon to Paramount+. The streaming service has ordered the new drama series, which tells the story of a bachelor party gone wrong.

Nico Mirallegro, Charlie Cooper, Asim Chaudhry, Corin Silva, Sophie Lenglinger, Paul Forman, Jojo Macari, Cavan Clerkin, Paulina Galvez, and Oscar Foronda star in the series.

Deadline shared the plot for the new series:

The six-part series follows groom-to-be Stu (Mirallegro) and his friends on his stag do in South America. What was meant to be a week of drink, debauchery and fun takes a dark turn. Instead of boarding a flight back to the UK, the stags are sent to a lawless prison island run by two warring siblings. Quickly it becomes clear that the stags need to pick a side to have any chance of survival. Friendships are tested and life-long loyalty is sacrificed as Stu and his mates begin to question who will make it home alive.

Production on the six-episode season has just begun, with a premiere date yet to be announced.

