Joe Pickett: Cancelled; No Season Three for Paramount+ Western Crime Drama Series

Joe’s work is done. Joe Pickett has been cancelled, so there won’t be a third season on the Paramount+ streaming service. The second season of 10 episodes finished airing at the end of July.

A Western crime drama series, the Joe Pickett TV series stars Michael Dorman, Julianna Guill, Skywalker Hughes, Kamryn Pliva, Vivienne Guynn, Chad Rock, Aadila Dosani, Sharon Lawrence, Paul Sparks, Mustafa Speaks, and Patrick Gallagher. Set in Wyoming, the story centers on Joe Pickett (Dorman), a committed game warden who lives in the small town of Saddlestring and the surrounding wilderness of Yellowstone National Park. He and his family grapple with the ever-changing socio-political dynamics of their financially challenged small country town.

In season two, Joe discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes this is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid, and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Guill), discover that the murdered men aren’t as innocent as they seem. But when they dig too deep, the Picketts are forced to go on the run and fight for their lives.

Adapted from the novels by C.J. Box, Joe Pickett began as a Spectrum Originals series and debuted in December 2021, The show was renewed for a second season, but Spectrum later got out of the original scripted series business.

Paramount+ subsequently picked up both seasons. When the second season finale was first released, it was briefly labeled as a series finale. While the crime drama won’t return for a third season, the two existing seasons will remain on the streaming service.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed the Joe Pickett TV series? Are you disappointed this series wasn’t renewed for a third season on Paramount+?

