Chicago Fire: Season 12; Taylor Kinney Returning to NBC Drama Series in 2024

Chicago Fire viewers will see Taylor Kinney on-screen when the NBC drama series returns for its 12th season in 2024. Deadline reports that the first scripts for the season have been completed and they include Kinney’s character, Kelly Severide.

Starring Kinney, David Eigenberg, Eamonn Walker, Christian Stolte, Joe Minoso, Kara Killmer, Miranda Rae Mayo, Alberto Rosende, Daniel Kyri, and Hanako Greensmith, Chicago Fire follows the first responders of Firehouse 51.

Kinney took a personal leave of absence from the NBC drama in January, and his last appearance was in an episode that aired in February. After he didn’t return for the season 11 finale, some viewers began to wonder if Kelly was gone for good from the Dick Wolf series. Former star Jesse Spencer returned to guest star in the finale to help fill the void. Kinney has starred in the NBC series since its premiere in 2012.

A premiere date for season 12 of Chicago Fire will be announced later. The series’ return has been delayed due to the recently ended WGA strike and the still ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. It is expected to return at some point before the end of the current 2023-24 season.

