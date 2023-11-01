Wellmania: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix’s Australian Comedy-Drama Series

Wellmania will not be returning for a second season. Netflix has cancelled the Australian comedy-drama series, according to the star of the series, Celeste Barber. She revealed the news in a video shared on her Instagram account.

Also starring JJ Fong, Johnny Carr, Lachlan Buchanan, Remy Hii, Genevieve Mooy, and Alexander Hodge, the series is based on the Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness book. Bridgit Delaney wrote the book and co-created the series with Benjamin Law. The series tells the story of Liv (Barber) as she abandons her “live fast, die young” philosophy following a major health scare and the cancellation of a dream job in the United States.

Barber said the following about the show’s cancellation, per TV Line:

“I just wanted to check in and give you a little update to let you know that Wellmania will not be renewed for another season. I understand that in the grand scheme of things, with what is going on in the world at the moment, who f–king cares? But a lot of you do care. A lot of you are still asking me about it. We found out yesterday that it’s not going to be renewed. Netflix says it’s something about numbers. Sure. I thought it smashed it, but I don’t understand how it works. [Thank you] for the love and support around the show. I’m bummed that I can no longer explore that excellent character of Liv Healy, and I know a lot of you have said to me that you saw yourselves in that character and wanted to see more of her. But this industry is kind of bulls–t.”



