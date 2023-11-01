Bobby’s Triple Threat: Season Three; Cooking Competition Series Renewed by Food Network

Bobby’s Triple Threat will take over the kitchen one more time. Food Network has renewed the cooking competition series for a third season after season two saw huge gains in viewership since its premiere in August. The season will arrive in 2024.

Bobby Flay hosts the series, which features Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio, and Brooke Williamson as they take on three cooks with a cash prize on the line.

Food Network revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Food Network has ordered a season three pickup of Bobby’s Triple Threat, it was announced today by Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. Hosted by Bobby Flay and featuring his three culinary titans, Tiffany Derry, Michael Voltaggio and Brooke Williamson, Bobby’s Triple Threat second season debuted August 22nd and wrapped October 24th, reaching more than 11 million total viewers (across Food Network/Max/Discovery+) and averaging a .52 P25-54 and .65 W25-54 L+3 rating, up 11% and 16% respectively from season one and up +53% and +51% respectively vs. prior six-week benchmarks. The season resonated online as well, generating a total of 39M social impressions and 26M video views, +44% and +189% respectively vs. season one. Season three will air in 2024. “Bobby’s Triple Threat showcases a level of culinary skill and execution that elevates the action and allows Bobby to deliver to viewers a high-energy, high-stakes food competition,” said Ayala. “With Bobby at the helm and his three hand-picked titans, Tiffany, Michael and Brooke, cooking weekly against a new elite opponent, the audience has no choice but to be on the edge of their seats to see how each battle unfolds.” Added Flay, “I am thrilled that viewers have voted a resounding ‘yes’ by tuning into season two of Triple Threat with double digit gains over our first season. My goal of turning the Titans into cooking superheroes is becoming a reality and I can’t wait to unleash the next set of challengers into the club for season three. I’ve got $25,000 burning a hole in my pocket, come and get it!” Bobby’s Triple Threat is produced by Rock Shrimp Productions for Food Network.”

What do you think? Did you watch season two of Bobby’s Triple Threat on Food Network? Are you excited to see more of this cooking competition series in 2024?