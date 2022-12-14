Warrior Nun: Cancelled; No Season Three for Netflix Fantasy Drama Series

Ava Silva won’t be back for a third season. Netflix has cancelled the Warrior Nun TV series. The second and final season was released a month ago, on November 10th.

A supernatural series that was based on a comic book character created by Simon Barry, the Warrior Nun TV show stars Alba Baptista, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Lorena Andrea, Toya Turner, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Sylvia De Fanti, and William Miller. The story follows a 19-year-old woman named Ava (Baptista) who wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

The Netflix series launched in July 2020 with 10 episodes and was renewed for a second season a little more than a month later, on August 19th. Eight new episodes were commissioned and filmed in 2021. Season two dropped 15 months after the first season’s release.

The first season registered a 69% critic score and a 94% score with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The second season has drawn a 100% rating from critics (though far fewer of them reviewed the episodes) and a 99% approval score from audience members.

According to Deadline, the second season spent three weeks on Netflix’s Top 10 list for English-language series and peaked at number five. As Netflix continues to weigh a series’ production costs against viewing numbers, this is another case where the streamer didn’t think the show’s audience was big enough to justify the cost of making a third year.

What do you think? Did you enjoy the Warrior Nun TV series? Are you disappointed that Netflix cancelled the series and that there won’t be a third season?

