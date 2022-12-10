Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself: Cancelled at Netflix; No Season Two for British Fantasy Drama

Half Bad: The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has been canceled. Netflix canceled the British fantasy drama after just one season on the streaming service, per Deadline. The series arrived on the service on October 28th.

Starring Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper, Jones Karen, Connell Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Fox, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, Liz White, Róisín Murphy, Tim Plester, and Priya Kansara, the Netflix series is based on the young adult novel by Sally Green. The series “tells the story of Nathan Byrne (Jay Lycergo), an illegitimate son of a dangerous witch, Marcus Edge (David Gyasi), struggling to overcome his odds of following the footsteps of his father as he discovers his true identity alongside his friends.”

The news of the show’s cancellation was first announced by UK producer Imaginarium on Twitter:

“Half Bad is a show we are incredibly proud of, which gained stellar reviews, along with a fiercely loyal global fanbase. While we are disappointed not to continue the story, we have loved working with such a talented cast and crew on bringing our beloved show to life.”

Creator of the series, Joe Barton, confirmed the news in his own post:

“Sadly, yes, Netflix [has] cancelled [the show]. Very proud of it and really liked the people I got to make it with. Sorry not to be able to finish the story.”

What do you think? Did you want a second season of Half Bad on Netflix?