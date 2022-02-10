Joe Pickett: Season Two Renewal Announced for Spectrum’s Top Series

Joe Pickett, based on the novel by CJ Box, is returning for a second season. Spectrum renewed the series, which has become the most-watched program on the network. Starring Michael Dorman, the series follows a man (Dorman) who is a game warden and dealing with the changes in the small town he lives in with his family.

Spectrum Originals revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Spectrum Originals announced today a second season pickup for the Paramount Television Studios-produced drama, JOE PICKETT. Based on the New York Times #1 best-selling book series by C.J. Box, JOE PICKETT has become the most viewed program in Spectrum Originals’ history and has ranked #1 across Spectrum platforms since its December release. The series was watched by over one million unique households in the first month on Spectrum and became the top Spectrum Original ever before the full season was even released. Season One followed a dedicated game warden (Michael Dorman) and his family as they navigated the shifting socio-political climate of a small rural town on the verge of economic collapse. The Pickett family quickly found themselves in the crosshairs when a murder victim wound up on their doorstep and they were forced to navigate a tangled web of schemes, secrets, and conspiracy amidst the scenic vistas of the Wyoming wilderness. All episodes of the first season are available now exclusively on Spectrum (free and without ads) and will be available to stream on Paramount+ at a later date. The series comes from acclaimed creators, directors, showrunners and executive producers, John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (Waco). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment. C.J. Box, author of The New York Times #1 bestselling book series of the same name, also serves as executive producer. Box’s novels have sold millions of copies in the U.S. alone and have been translated into 27 languages.”

