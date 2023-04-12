Joe Pickett: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Drama Series on Paramount+ (Watch)

Joe Pickett is returning soon for its second season. The series began as part of Spectrum Originals, but the cable provider got out of the original series business last summer and Paramount+ picked it up.

Starring Michael Dorman, Vivienne Guynn, Chad Rook, and Aadila Dosani, the drama follows Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Dorman) as he watches over his territory. Season two will find Pickett investigating a string of murders.

Paramount+ revealed more about the drama’s return in a press release.

Paramount+ today announced the second season of the hit series JOE PICKETT will premiere exclusively on the service with two episodes on Sunday, June 4 in the U.S. and Canada. The service also released a teaser trailer for the new season. The series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ in Australia on Monday, June 5. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly exclusively on Paramount+. Premiere dates in additional international markets will be announced at a later date. In season two, Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett (Michael Dorman) discovers a hunter murdered in the mountains and realizes his is just one of a series of gruesome murders. To solve the case and catch the killer, Joe must navigate a radical anti-hunting activist, a ghoulish set of twins living off the grid and his own tortured past. Joe and his wife, Marybeth (Julianna Guill), discover that the murdered men weren’t as innocent as they seemed. But when they dig too deep, they are forced to go on the run and fight for their very lives. The series comes from acclaimed directors, showrunners and executive producers John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (“Waco,” “Waco: The Aftermath”). Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher serve as executive producers for Red Wagon Entertainment. C.J. Box, author of The New York Times #1 bestselling book series of the same name, also serves as executive producer.

The trailer for Joe Pickett season two is below.

