The Family Stallone: Season Two Premiere Date Set for Paramount+ Reality Series

The Family Stallone has its return date set. Viewers will see more of Sylvester Stallone and his family next month, with all ten episodes arriving on its premiere date. The season will follow the family as they leave Hollywood and move east.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today announced that all 10 episodes of the second season of the hit docuseries THE FAMILY STALLONE, starring Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone, wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone and daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet, will premiere exclusively on the service Wednesday, February 21 in the U.S. and Canada, and on Thursday, February 22 in the UK and Australia. Episodes will premiere on a weekly basis in Latin America and Brazil beginning February 21, and in France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea beginning February 22. This season, after four decades as one of Los Angeles’ most famous families, the Stallones are leaving Hollywood for good and moving east. With daughters Sophia and Sistine following their dreams in New York City and Scarlet navigating college and a new love in Miami, Sly and Jen set up roots in Palm Beach as empty nesters. But distance can’t keep this family apart as the season culminates in a life-changing trip to Italy to explore their family history, rekindle love and make a lifetime of memories. THE FAMILY STALLONE is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer serve as executive producers for Bunim-Murray Productions with Chris Ray and Jason Williams as co-executive producers. Beginning Wednesday, February 7, MTV will air back-to-back encore presentations of the entire first season with four episodes dropping each week, and the first two episodes from season two airing on the network Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22.”

A poster for The Family Stallone season two is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Paramount+ reality series? Do you plan to watch season two?