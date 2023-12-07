SkyMed: Season Two of Canadian Medical Drama Gets Paramount+ Premiere Date

SkyMed has its return date set. The Canadian medical drama will return in January, with all nine episodes arriving on premiere day.

Starring Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwan, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aaron Ashmore, and Braeden Clarke, the drama follows the sky ambulance crews working in Northern Canada.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

“Paramount+ today released the official trailer and key art for the second season of its hit one-hour medical drama series SKYMED. All nine episodes will drop for binge viewing on streaming and on demand on Thursday, January 11, exclusively on Paramount+, and on Friday, January 12, in all Paramount+ international markets outside of Canada. SKYMED follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across Northern Canada. Weaving together intense personal journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues in the most remote conditions, the new season thrusts the diverse group of medical responders into intense emergencies as they continue to rely on each other for survival 20,000 feet in the air. As SkyMed expands, expect all new hookups, heartbreaks and challenges on the job as the team wrestles with what it really means to grow up and discover whether they can grow together or grow apart. Returning to SKYMED are series regulars Natasha Calis (Nurses) as Hayley, Morgan Holmstrom (Day of the Dead) as Crystal, Praneet Akilla (Nancy Drew) as Chopper, “Ace” Aason Nadjiwon (Honey Girls) as Bodie, Mercedes Morris (Y: The Last Man) as Lexi, Thomas Elms (The Order) as Nowak and Kheon Clarke (Riverdale) as Tristan, alongside new series regulars Sydney Kuhne (Ginny & Georgia) as Stef, Ryan Ali (Aquaslash) as Reese and Nadine Whiteman-Roden (Faith Heist) as Dr. Yana Noah. Reprising their recurring roles are Braeden Clarke (Outlander) as Jeremy, Emilia McCarthy (Zombies) as Madison and Aaron Ashmore (Ginny & Georgia) as Wheezer. SKYMED is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios. The series is created by Julie Puckrin and inspired by her sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances. Puckrin also serves as executive producer, along with Vanessa Piazza and Gillian Hormel. From Manitoba, Rhonda Baker and Carrie Wilkins serve as producers. Outside of Canada, SKYMED is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

A poster and trailer teasing SkyMed season two is below.

