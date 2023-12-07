Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: Season Two Renewal for Max Animated Series

Get ready to see more of Fionna and Cake. Max has renewed Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake for a second season. Season one of the Adventure Time spin-off wrapped in September.

Starring Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, and Sean Rohani, the series follows alternate versions of the pair on their adventures through the land of Ooo.

Max revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“The Max Original animated series ADVENTURE TIME: FIONNA AND CAKE has been renewed for a second season. Based on characters from the beloved “Adventure Time” franchise, the series is set in the land of Ooo and follows the alternate universe versions of Finn and Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. Season 1 logline: When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov. With appearances from Marshall Lee, Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, and Finn the Human, “Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake” transports fans of the classic series to worlds both familiar and alien. Suzanna Makkos, Executive Vice President, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, Max and Adult Swim, quote: “As proud stewards of the beloved Adventure Time brand, we have been delighted to dig deeper into the world through the FIONNA AND CAKE lens. We look forward to following them on the next chapter of their journey!” Adam Muto, Showrunner and Executive Producer, quote: “To know that the show will continue into a second season feels both wonderful and frankly surreal. Thanks to ADVENTURE TIME’s creator Pendleton Ward, the team at Max, the talented cast & crew, and the passionate audience who made this possible.” Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, quote: “FIONNA AND CAKE gave us all the familiar joys from the land of Ooo while pushing the ADVENTURE TIME franchise forward. Thanks to Adam Muto and his amazing team for bringing us to all new multiverses and rich new levels of charm, fun, and heart-filled stories. I can’t wait to see where they take us next.” Season 1 cast: Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, Sean Rohani, and others. Credits: Showrunner and executive producer Adam Muto; executive produced by Fred Seibert and Sam Register; produced in partnership with Cartoon Network Studios.”

The premiere date for Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake season two will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Max series? Do you plan to watch season two?