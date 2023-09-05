Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake: Why Kumail Nanjiani Isn’t in the Max Spinoff Series

Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake debuted on Max last week and some viewers have wondered why they did not hear Kumail Nanjiani (above) return as the voice of Prismo. The character is described as a Wish Master who is the manifestation of an old man’s dream.

Madeleine Martin, Roz Ryan, Tom Kenny, Andrew Rannells, Donald Glover, Kayleigh Mckee, and Sean Rohani are featured in the voice cast of the 10-episode season of the Adventure Time spin-off, which follows alternate versions of Finn and Jake on their adventures in the land of Ooo.

On a since-deleted post on his X account, Nanjiani responded to a viewer asking why he didn’t return, per Deadline:

“Yeah that’s not me. I would have loved to have voiced Prismo again. He’s one of my absolute favorite characters I’ve ever had the honor of playing. He is very close to my heart. Unfortunately they never asked me to come back and voice him again. I would have done it for free.”

Fionna and Cake showrunner Adam Muto quickly responded to Nanjiani, saying, “Hey, we would have loved to have you back. We were told by casting that several offers went out to your reps. We said we could be flexible in scheduling but received a respectful pass. Sorry it didn’t work out.”

Nanjiani responded, “Wow. They never told me. That is ridiculous. I am very sorry for that. And I will be talking to my reps. Can you tell me when you would have sent the offer? I want to figure out what happened. And congrats on the premiere!”

If the show is renewed for a second season, perhaps Nanjiani could return as Prismo at that point.

What do you think? Have you been watching the Adventure Time spin-off on Max? Did you miss hearing Nanjiani as Prismo?