SkyMed: Season Two; Canadian Medical Drama Renewed on Paramount+

This team is going to risk their lives to help others. A co-production of CBC and CBS Studios, SkyMed has been renewed for a second season on Paramount+. The first season of nine episodes was released in July of last year. Production on season two has just begun, and Sydney Kuhne, Ryan Ali, and Nadine Whiteman-Roden have joined the cast.

A medical adventure drama series, the SkyMed TV show stars Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwan, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aaron Ashmore, and Braeden Clarke. The show follows the triumphs, heartbreaks, and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots as they fly air ambulances to areas in remote Northern Canada Episodes weave together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues. At 20,000 feet in the air, these medical responders are challenged with relying on each other for survival.

Here’s the second season announcement from Paramount+:

The Nine-Episode Sophomore Season Is Now in Production in Northern Manitoba and Ontario, with Ensemble Cast Led by Natasha Calis, Ace (Aason) Nadjiwon and Morgan Holmstrom

Sydney Kuhne (“Ginny & Georgia”), Ryan Ali (“Aquaslash”) and Nadine Whiteman-Roden (“Faith Heist”) Join Cast as Series Regulars

Series Will Be Available on CBC TV and CBC Gem in Canada and Paramount+ in the U.S. and U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France and Germany

TORONTO – March 2, 2023 – Paramount+, CBC and Piazza Entertainment today announced that production has begun on the sophomore season of the high-stakes medical drama series SKYMED in Ontario and Manitoba. The young medics and pilots flying air ambulances return for more life, death and drama in the skies of remote Northern Canada.

The original series will be availablein Canada on CBC TV and CBC Gem, and streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and internationally in the U.K., Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France and Germany.

Produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBCand CBS Studios, SKYMED’s second season promises new hookups, breakups and heartbreaks as the medevac service expands into new territory, throwing the flight crew into intense new emergencies at work and in their personal lives.

The series was created by Julie Puckrin and inspired by her sister and brother-in-law who met flying air ambulances. Returning to SKYMED is Natasha Calis as Nurse Hayley Roberts, Aason (Ace) Nadjiwon as golden boy pilot Captain Austen Bodie, Morgan Holmstrom as no-nonsense Nurse Crystal Highway, Praneet Akilla as First Officer Chopper, Thomas Elms as icy-cool pilot Captain Nowak, Mercedes Morris as First Officer Lexi Martine and Kheon Clarke as Nurse Tristan Green. Braeden Clarke reprises his recurring role as Crystal’s charming on-again-off-again love interest, Jeremy Wood, and Aaron Ashmore returns as Wheezer, the wise-cracking big brother that everyone looks up to.

Cast joining the second season includes Sydney Kuhne (“Ginny & Georgia”) as fiery new flight medic Stef, Ryan Ali (“The Hummingbird Project”) as handsome young pilot Reese and Nadine Whiteman-Roden (“Faith Heist”) as Dr. Yana Noah.

SKYMED is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC, Canada’s national public broadcaster, and CBS Studios. The series is created by Julie Puckrin, who also serves as executive producer along with Gillian Hormel and Vanessa Piazza. Outside of Canada, SKYMED will be distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world’s biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis.

About CBS Studios

CBS Studios is one of the world’s leading suppliers of entertainment programming, with more than 70 series currently in production for broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms. The Studio’s expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, which includes genre-defining franchises such as “NCIS,” “CSI” and the ever-growing “Star Trek” universe, award-winning late night and daytime talk shows, as well as an extensive library of iconic intellectual property. The Studio also develops and produces local language and international content originating outside of the U.S. with series in the U.K., Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

About CBC/Radio-Canada

CBC/Radio-Canada is Canada’s national public broadcaster. Through our mandate to inform, enlighten and entertain, we play a central role in strengthening Canadian culture. As Canada’s trusted news source, we offer a uniquely Canadian perspective on news, current affairs and world affairs. Our distinctively homegrown entertainment programming draws audiences from across the country. Deeply rooted in communities, CBC/Radio-Canada offers diverse content in English, French and eight Indigenous languages. We also deliver content in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, Punjabi and Tagalog, as well as both official languages, through Radio Canada International (RCI). We are leading the transformation to meet the needs of Canadians in a digital world.

About Piazza Entertainment

Piazza Entertainment Ltd, was founded in 2016 by executive producer Vanessa Piazza (Lost Girl, Dark Matter, Nurses, XIII, The Other Half). Piazza Entertainment is a film and television production company established to create premium television programming for the domestic and international markets. Piazza previously was partnered under a multi-year first look deal with international distributor and studio Entertainment One. That first look arrangement concluded at the end of 2019. In 2020, Edith Myers (former CEO of Pinewood Studios, former COO of the Scott Group of Companies) joined as CFO. Currently Piazza Entertainment has several projects in development.