SkyMed: Season Two? Has the Paramount+ Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Paramount+ subscription service in the United States, the SkyMed TV show stars Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwan, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aaron Ashmore, and Braeden Clarke. The show follows the triumphs, heartbreaks, and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots as they fly air ambulances to areas in remote Northern Canada Episodes weave together intense character journeys with high-stakes medical rescues. At 20,000 feet in the air, these medical responders are challenged with relying on each other for survival.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 10, 2022, SkyMed has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether a streaming service like Paramount+ will cancel or renew a show like SkyMed for season two. The series is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC in Canada and CBS Studios. I suspect that this show will do well worldwide and it will make financial sense for the partners to keep it going. I believe SkyMed will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on SkyMed cancellation or renewal news.



