Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Four Ratings

Jimmy Kimmel continues to be one of the most popular hosts in late-night, and he’s also doing double-duty on ABC’s Who Wants to Be a Millionaire series. The game show has been successful for the network, but that certainly doesn’t mean that it will stay on the air forever. Will Who Wants to Be a Millionaire be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by Kimmel. As in the original versions, contestants attempt to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for increasing amounts of money to win the million-dollar prize. Players can utilize lifelines to help them answer questions and advance further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend”. Contestants can also invite an expert guest (of their choice) to assist them in answering questions. In the fourth season, pairs of celebrities play to benefit their favorite charities. Teams include Adam Devine & Anders Holm, Helen Hunt & Dan Bucatinsky, Joel McHale & Jim Rash, Tramell Tillman & Zach Cherry, Matt Damon & Ken Jennings, and Jordan Klepper & Ronny Chieng.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.33 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of July 25, 2025, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire has not been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

