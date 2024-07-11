Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Three Ratings

It’s been more than three years between seasons of this primetime incarnation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Could it be another three years until we get a fourth season on ABC? Will Who Wants to Be a Millionaire be cancelled or renewed? Stay tuned.

A revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As in the original versions, contestants try to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for ascending amounts of money, with the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. Players can take advantage of lifelines to help them answer questions and get further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend”. Contestants can also invite an expert guest (anyone of their choosing) to help them answer questions. In the third season, pairs of celebrities play to benefit their favorite charities. Teams include Sophia Bush & Alex Edelman, Jeff Ross & Jimmy’s Cousin Sal, Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, John Stamos & Dave Coulier, Rosie O’Donnell & Lisa Ann Walter, Sebastian Maniscalco & Omar J. Dorsey, John Mulaney & Nick Kroll, and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.15 million viewers.

