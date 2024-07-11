Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Three Viewer Votes

Celebrities get some built-in help answering questions in the third season of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV show on ABC? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire here.

An ABC revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As in the original versions, contestants try to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for ascending amounts of money with the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. Players can use lifelines to help them answer questions and get further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend.” Contestants can also invite an expert guest (anyone of their choosing) to help them answer questions. In the third season, pairs of celebrities play to benefit their favorite charities. Teams include Sophia Bush & Alex Edelman, Jeff Ross & Jimmy’s Cousin Sal, Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, John Stamos & Dave Coulier, Rosie O’Donnell & Lisa Ann Walter, Sebastian Maniscalco & Omar J. Dorsey, John Mulaney & Nick Kroll, and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Who Wants to Be a Millionaire should be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on ABC?