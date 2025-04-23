Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season Four Renewal Set for ABC Game Show

Somebody “phoned a friend” on the network. ABC has renewed Who Wants to Be a Millionaire for a fourth season. The third season’s eight episodes finished airing in August.

A revival of the long-running primetime and syndicated quiz show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. As in the original versions, contestants try to answer multiple-choice trivia questions for ascending amounts of money, with the hopes of winning the million-dollar prize. Players can take advantage of lifelines to help them answer questions and get further in the game. In this version, the lifelines are “Ask the Host” (replacing “Ask the Audience”), “50/50”, and “Phone a Friend”. Contestants can also invite an expert guest (anyone of their choosing) to help them answer questions. In the third season, pairs of celebrities play to benefit their favorite charities. Teams include Sophia Bush & Alex Edelman, Jeff Ross & Jimmy’s Cousin Sal, Nicole Byer & Sasheer Zamata, John Stamos & Dave Coulier, Rosie O’Donnell & Lisa Ann Walter, Sebastian Maniscalco & Omar J. Dorsey, John Mulaney & Nick Kroll, and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell.

Airing on Wednesday nights, the third season of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.33 million viewers. Compared to season two (which aired in 2021), that’s down by 26% in the demo and up by 6% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

A premiere date for the fourth season will be announced in the future.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this revival of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire on ABC? Are you glad it’s been renewed for a fourth season?

