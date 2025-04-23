The Summit: Cancelled; No Second Season for Mountain Climbing Competition on CBS

CBS is giving its adventure reality series the cold shoulder. The network has canceled The Summit, so there won’t be a second season. The first season, consisting of 10 episodes, finished airing in December.

A competition reality series, The Summit TV show is hosted by Manu Bennett. In the series, 16 strangers embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must travel an exhausting distance in just 14 days to win the cash they are carrying. However, not everyone will make it. These strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges, and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the “Mountain’s Keeper” who surprises the trekkers with brutal twists and forces them to make decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when the teammates must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach the peak in time, all the prize money will be lost.

Airing primarily on Wednesday nights, the first season of The Summit averaged a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.08 million viewers (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

It was the network’s least-watched series of the current season, so its cancellation comes as no surprise.

