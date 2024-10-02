The Summit: Season One Ratings

CBS has had great success with two outdoor competitions, Survivor and The Amazing Race. Each has run for decades and has brought in solid ratings. Now, the network has launched a new show. Will The Summit be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A competition reality series, The Summit TV show is hosted by Manu Bennett. In the series, 16 strangers embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey through the treacherous New Zealand Alps in an attempt to reach the peak of a distant, towering mountain. With their backpacks containing an equal share of $1 million, the group must traverse an exhausting distance in just 14 days in order to win the cash they are carrying. However, not everyone will make it. These strangers must work together to tackle the dangerous terrain, unforgiving Antarctic winds, heart-pounding challenges and gut-wrenching eliminations on their way to the peak. Tracking them along this journey is the “Mountain’s Keeper” who surprises the trekkers with brutal twists and forces them to make decisions that complicate an already grueling ascent. Morals and relationships will be tested when the teammates must decide what to do if someone falls behind, because if the group fails to reach the peak in time, all the prize money will be lost.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



As of October 2, 2024, The Summit has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

