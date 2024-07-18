Big Brother: Season 26 Viewer Votes

Menu

Big Brother TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed for season 27?

The drama in the house is heating up on the 26th season of the Big Brother TV show on CBS. As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Big Brother is cancelled or renewed for season 27. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 26th season episodes of Big Brother here.

A CBS reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 26th season cast includes a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist and a crochet business owner, among others.. The HouseGuests this time around are Angela Murray (50), Brooklyn Rivera (34), Cam Sullivan-Brown (25), Cedric Hodges (21), Chelsie Baham (27), Joseph Rodriguez (30), Kenney Kelly (52), Kimo Apaka (35), Leah Peters (26), Lisa Weintraub (33), Makensy Manbeck (22), Matt Hardeman (25), Quinn Martin (25), Rubina Bernabe (35), T’kor Clottey (23), and Tucker Des Lauriers (30). The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

What do you think? Which season 26 episodes of the Big Brother TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Big Brother should be cancelled or renewed for a 27th season on CBS? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.

