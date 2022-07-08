Big Brother: Season 25 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

The drama in the house is hotter than ever. Has the Big Brother TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Big Brother, season 25. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 24th season will find the Houseguests moving into the mid-century Palm Springs-inspired “BB Motel”. Players include an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist, among others. The Houseguests this time around are Alyssa Snider (24), Ameerah Jones (31), Brittany Hoopes (32), Daniel Durston (35), Indy Santos (31), Jasmine Davis (29), Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (24), Kyle Capener (29), Marvin Achi (28), Matt “Turner” Turner (23), Michael Bruner (28), Monte Taylor (27), Nicole Layog (41), Paloma Aguilar (22), Taylor Hale (27), and Terrance Higgins (47). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the grand prize of $750,000.





Season 24 Ratings

On Wednesdays, the 24th season of Big Brother averages a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.84 million viewers. Compared to season 23, that’s down by 10% in the demo and up by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Brother stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 8, 2022, Big Brother has not been cancelled or renewed for a 25th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother for season 25? The venerable reality series continues to be one of the network’s most popular shows each summer, is relatively inexpensive to produce, and it fills three timeslots each week. I have no doubt that Big Brother will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother cancellation or renewal news.



Do you hope that the Big Brother TV show will be renewed for a 25th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?