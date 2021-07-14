Big Brother: Season 24? Has the CBS Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Big Brother is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 23rd season features an all-new group of players and will feature a flight attendant, make-up artist, start-up founder, farmer, kindergarten teacher, forensic scientist, and an attorney, among others. For the first time in the show’s history, the Houseguests will be presented with a double-or-nothing offer that may be too good to refuse. The players are Alyssa Lopez (24), Azah Awasum (30), Brent Champagne (28), Britini D’Angelo (24), Christian Birkenberger (23), Claire Rehfuss (25), Derek Frazier (29), Derek Xiao (24), Brandon “Frenchie” French (34), Hannah Chaddha (21), Kyland Young (29), Sarah Steagall (27), Tiffany Mitchell (40), Travis Long (22), Whitney Williams (30), and Xavier Prather (27). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone is voted out of the house. The last remaining Houseguest wins the extra-large grand prize of $750,000.



Season 23 Ratings

On Wednesdays, the 23rd season of Big Brother averages a 1.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.25 million viewers. Compared to Wednesdays in season 22, that’s up by 1% in the demo and up by 4% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On Sundays, season 23 averages a 0.87 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. Compared to Sundays in season 22, that’s down by 9% in the demo and down by 2% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Brother stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 14, 2021, Big Brother has not been cancelled or renewed for a 24th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother for season 24? This show has become a staple of CBS’ schedule, continues to be one of the network’s best summer performers, and fills multiple timeslots a week. I have no doubt that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother cancellation or renewal news.



