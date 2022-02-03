Celebrity Big Brother: Season Four? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (also known as Celebrity Big Brother) is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Unfolding over three weeks, the third season features Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate, and Lamar Odom. As in the original series, the “stars” live together in a house decked out as a contemporary Swiss chalet and fitted with over 90 HD cameras and 100 microphones to capture all the action. Over the course of the season, celebrity “Houseguests” will be voted out and the last one standing will win the grand prize of $250,000.



Season Four Ratings

The third season of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition averages a 0.78 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.76 million viewers. Compared to season two, (which aired in 2019) that’s down by 26% in the demo and down by 14% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Brother: Celebrity Edition stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of February 4, 2022, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother: Celebrity Edition for season four? The network uses this show to fill in gaps in the winter schedule and also as counterprogramming to the Winter Olympics. I don’t know if the series will be back in 2023 but I suspect that it will have a fourth season at some point. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother: Celebrity Edition cancellation or renewal news.



