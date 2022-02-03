Celebrity Big Brother: Season Three Ratings

It’s been three years since CBS aired the previous season of Celebrity Big Brother. The network airs the series to help fill the winter schedule or as counter-programming for the Winter Olympics. It performed pretty well in the ratings last time, it seems fairly inexpensive to produce, and CBS already has the show’s set. Will Celebrity Big Brother be cancelled or, is it sure to be renewed for season four at some point in the future? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (also known as Celebrity Big Brother) is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Unfolding over three weeks, the third season features Cynthia Bailey, Todd Bridges, Todrick Hall, Chris Kattan, Chris Kirkpatrick, Carson Kressley, Teddi Mellencamp, Shanna Moakler, Mirai Nagasu, Miesha Tate, and Lamar Odom. As in the original series, the “stars” live together in a house decked out as a contemporary Swiss chalet and fitted with over 90 HD cameras and 100 microphones to capture all the action. Over the course of the season, celebrity “Houseguests” will be voted out and the last one standing will win the grand prize of $250,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season two of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (which aired in 2019) on CBS averaged a 1.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.36 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



