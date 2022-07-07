The Challenge: USA: Season One Viewer Votes

Reality show veterans face new battles in the first season of The Challenge: USA TV show on CBS. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like The Challenge: USA is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of The Challenge: USA here.

A CBS reality competition series, The Challenge: USA TV show is a spin-off of the long-running series The Challenge on MTV. It’s hosted by T. J. Lavin. The players are comprised of veterans from other competition shows like The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor. Upon their arrival, the reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts. They quickly discover that they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This won’t be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode — making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With a $500,000 grand prize and the title of Challenge Champion on the line, players are in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.





