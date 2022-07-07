The Challenge: USA: Season One Ratings

The Challenge has been running for many years on MTV. Now, CBS has introduced The Challenge: USA spin-off which draws from other CBS shows for its contestants. Will it be a hit in the ratings and also give the network some nice cross-promotion? Will The Challenge: USA be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, The Challenge: USA TV show is hosted by T. J. Lavin. The players are comprised of veterans from other competition shows like The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Love Island, and Survivor. Upon their arrival, the reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts. They quickly discover that they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward. In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents. This won’t be an easy task, as they will be paired with a randomly selected competitor every episode — making alliances and strategies more difficult than ever. Players must adapt to survive the game and protect their challenge accounts. With a $500,000 grand prize and the title of Challenge Champion on the line, players are in a constant state of paranoia, unable to trust anyone but themselves.

