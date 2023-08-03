Big Brother: Season 25 Viewer Votes

When this show began, would anyone have predicted that someday there would be a 25th season of the Big Brother TV show on CBS? As we all know, Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Big Brother is cancelled or renewed for season 26. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the 25th season episodes of Big Brother here.

A CBS reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 25th season will include a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant, and a DJ from Australia, among others. The Houseguests this time around are America Lopez 27), Blue Kim (25), Bowie Jane (45), Cameron Hardin (34), Cory Wurtenberger (21), Felicia Cannon (63), Hisam Goueli (45), Izzy Gleicher (32), Jag Bains (25), Jared Fields (25), Kirsten Elwin (25), Luke Valentine (30), Matt Klotz (27), Mecole Hayes (30), Red Utley (37), and Reilly Smedley (24). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.





What do you think? Which season 25 episodes of the Big Brother TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think Big Brother should be cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on CBS?