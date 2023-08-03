Big Brother: Season 26 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

CBS has surprises in store for the anniversary season. Has the Big Brother TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season on CBS?



What’s This TV Show About?

A reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 25th season will include a Deaflympics gold medalist, brand strategist, exterminator, geriatric physician, professional flutist, political consultant, and a DJ from Australia, among others. The Houseguests this time around are America Lopez 27), Blue Kim (25), Bowie Jane (45), Cameron Hardin (34), Cory Wurtenberger (21), Felicia Cannon (63), Hisam Goueli (45), Izzy Gleicher (32), Jag Bains (25), Jared Fields (25), Kirsten Elwin (25), Luke Valentine (30), Matt Klotz (27), Mecole Hayes (30), Red Utley (37), and Reilly Smedley (24). Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.



Season 25 Ratings

On Wednesdays, the 25th season of Big Brother averages a 0.72 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.41 million viewers. Compared to season 24’s Wednesday episodes, that’s down by 8% in the demo and down by 10% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Brother stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of August 3, 2023, Big Brother has not been cancelled or renewed for a 26th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother for season 26? The show has become a staple of the network’s summer schedule and has remained one of the best performers on the broadcast networks. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother cancellation or renewal news.



