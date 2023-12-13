Big Brother Reindeer Games: Season Two — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

A holiday-themed reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Big Brother Reindeer Games TV show is hosted by Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd.



What’s This TV Show About?

A holiday-themed reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Big Brother Reindeer Games TV show is hosted by Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell, and Jordan Lloyd. Contestants are Britney Godwin, Cameron Hardin, Cody Calafiore, Danielle Reyes, Frankie Grande, Josh Martinez, Nicole Franzel-Arroyo, Taylor Hale, and Xavier Prather. On the show, Santa invites memorable players from past seasons of Big Brother to his magical world where they take part in “reindeer games.” Each episode features three competitions culminating in “Santa’s Showdown” that determines which player goes home at the end of that episode. Only four players make it to the finale. Then, one player with the festive fortitude will walk away with the $100,000 grand prize and, of course, save the holidays.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Big Brother Reindeer Games averages a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.53 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Brother Reindeer Games stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 13, 2023, Big Brother Reindeer Games has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother Reindeer Games for season two? Had the SAG-AFTRA strike not happened, a fourth season of Celebrity Big Brother would have likely aired this winter on CBS. The strike gave the network reason to develop an alternative that doesn’t feature union actors, and Reindeer Games was the result. Though the ratings could be better, I suspect this new show will return for future seasons, but it will not likely be back every winter. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother Reindeer Games cancellation or renewal news.



