Thursday TV Ratings: Big Brother Reindeer Games, Son of a Critch, iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023, The Christmas Break (2023), Christmas at Graceland,

Published:

Big Brother: Reindeer Games TV show on CBS: canceled or renewed?

Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Thursday, December 21, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother Reindeer Games, Son of a Critch, and Children Ruin Everything.  Specials: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2023, Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic, The Christmas Break, Christmas at Graceland, and Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic ChristmasReruns: Shark Tank, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Great American Joke Off.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

