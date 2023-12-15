Menu

Thursday TV Ratings: SEAL Team, Hell’s Kitchen, Son of a Critch, That Clip Show, CMA Country Christmas

Thursday, December 14, 2023 ratings — New episodes: Big Brother Reindeer Games, Ghosts UK, SEAL Team, Son of a Critch, Children Ruin Everything, Hell’s Kitchen, and LEGO Masters.  Specials: That Clip Show: Holiday Edition, A Saturday Night Live Christmas Special, CMA Country Christmas, and Disney 100: A Century of Dreams — A Special Edition of 20/20Reruns: Whose Line Is It Anyway? and The Great American Joke Off.

These are the fast affiliate ratings. The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

