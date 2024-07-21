Big Brother: Season 27 — Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

BB AI is taking over. Has the Big Brother TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 27th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Big Brother, season 27. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A reality competition series airing on the CBS television network, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 26th season cast includes a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner, among others. The Houseguests this time around are Angela Murray (50), Brooklyn Rivera (34), Cam Sullivan-Brown (25), Cedric Hodges (21), Chelsie Baham (27), Joseph Rodriguez (30), Kenney Kelly (52), Kimo Apaka (35), Leah Peters (26), Lisa Weintraub (33), Makensy Manbeck (22), Matt Hardeman (25), Quinn Martin (25), Rubina Bernabe (35), T’kor Clottey (23), and Tucker Des Lauriers (30). The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.



Season 26 Ratings

On Wednesday nights, the 26th season of Big Brother averages a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.75 million viewers. Compared to season 25 on Wednesdays, that’s down by 3% in the demo and down by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

On Thursday nights, the 26th season of Big Brother averages a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.36 million viewers. Compared to season 25 on Thursdays, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 22% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Big Brother stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 21, 2024, Big Brother has not been cancelled or renewed for a 27th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Big Brother for season 27? This show draws great ratings for the network, is relatively inexpensive to produce, and fills three timeslots a week. How could it not be renewed? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Big Brother cancellation or renewal news.



Big Brother Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Big Brother‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Big Brother TV show will be renewed for a 27th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series instead?