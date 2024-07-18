Big Brother: Season 26 Ratings

Big Brother is back for another summer of drama. This reality show is relatively inexpensive to produce, fills three timeslots, and does well in the ratings for CBS. Is there any chance Big Brother will be cancelled or is it sure to be renewed for season 27? Stay tuned.

A reality competition series, the Big Brother TV show is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves and typically airs three nights a week — Wednesdays (veto), Thursdays (eviction), and Sundays. The 26th season cast includes a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner, among others. The Houseguests this time around are Angela Murray (50), Brooklyn Rivera (34), Cam Sullivan-Brown (25), Cedric Hodges (21), Chelsie Baham (27), Joseph Rodriguez (30), Kenney Kelly (52), Kimo Apaka (35), Leah Peters (26), Lisa Weintraub (33), Makensy Manbeck (22), Matt Hardeman (25), Quinn Martin (25), Rubina Bernabe (35), T’kor Clottey (23), and Tucker Des Lauriers (30). The show follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, one or more people are voted out of the house. In the end, only one will be awarded the grand prize of $750,000.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

7/18 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: On Wednesdays, season 25 of Big Brother on CBS averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.23 million viewers. On Thursdays, season 25 averaged a 0.58 demo with 3.01 million and, on Sundays, the 25th season averaged a 0.52 demo with 2.89 million.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Big Brother TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 27th season?