The Furry Detectives: Unmasking a Monster: SundanceTV and Sundance Now Sets Premiere of True Crime Series

The Furry Detective: Unmasking a Monster is headed to SundanceTV and Sundance Now this summer. The four-part true crime series will take viewers inside the 2018 events and show the investigation that brought down a ring of animal abusers.

Sundance Now shared the following about the upcoming docuseries:

“A riveting true crime docu-series, The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster unpacks the 2018 event known in the Furry community as the “Furry Zoosadist Leaks,” which exposed a horrifying conspiracy of animal abuse lurking beneath the Fandom’s playful exterior. The series follows the pack of dedicated vigilantes who teamed up to bring down the monsters behind the masks. Navigating the line between amateur sleuthing and official police investigation, the Furry Detectives exposed a ring of animal abusers, fought for victims, and defended their community from the evil within. The Furry Detectives: Unmasking A Monster, a Sundance Now Original Series, is directed and executive produced by Theo Love. Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions produces with the company’s Razan Ghalayini, Richard Perello and Taylor Rogers serving as executive producers. Julia Lindau serves as producer.”

The series premieres on July 17th. More photos from the series are below.

