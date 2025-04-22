Dept Q: Netflix Releases Premiere Date and Photos for Crime Thriller Starring Matthew Goode

Dept Q is coming soon to Netflix. The series will arrive on the streaming service in May, and several first-look photos have been released teasing the plot of the crime thriller based on the Jussi Adler-Olsen novels.

Matthew Goode, Chloe Pirrie, Jamie Sives, Mark Bonnar, Alexej Manvelov, Leah Byrne, Kate Dickie, Shirley Henderson. Kelly Macdonald, and Tom Bulpett star in the series from Scott Frank, which follows a detective (Goode) as he cracks a cold case.

Netflix shared the following about the series:

“DCI Carl Morck is a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague. His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police. After a shooting that leaves a young pc dead, and his partner paralysed, he finds himself exiled to the basement and the sole member of Department Q; a newly formed cold case unit. The department is a PR stunt, there to distract the public from the failures of an under-resourced, failing police force that is glad to see the back of him. But more by accident than design, Carl starts to build a gang of waifs and strays who have everything to prove. So, when the stone-cold trail of a prominent civil servant who disappeared several years ago starts to heat up, Carl is back doing what he does best – rattling cages and refusing to take no for an answer.”

Dept Q premieres on May 29th. More photos from the new series are below.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch this new Netflix series next month?