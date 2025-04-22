United Gangs of America: Season Two of Vice Docuseries Gets Premiere Date

Get ready for more United Gangs of America. The second season of the docuseries will arrive on Vice TV in June, and a preview teasing what’s next on the series has been released.

Season Two will take viewers inside more gangs across the country. Vice TV released a press release with more information about what’s next in the series.

“United Gangs of America, one of the highest-rated original series in VICE TV history, will return for a second season with ten one-hour weekly episodes beginning Tuesday, June 3 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT). Last year, Season 1 pulled back the curtain on the hidden world of gangs – from the recruitment of women in MS-13 to the most powerful prison gang in California. United Gangs of America, Season 2 will highlight the shocking histories of different gang formations, including their cultures, hierarchies, crimes, and stories of the violence that result from gang-to-gang rivalries wreaking havoc on law enforcement and citizenry in large and small communities alike. “United Gangs of America isn’t just about gangs – it’s about power, loyalty, fear, and survival,” said VICE TV President Pete Gaffney. “We’re going inside worlds most people never see, and every episode is as gripping as it is eye-opening. This show has connected with our audience in a big way, and Season 2 raises the stakes even higher.” Each week, a new episode of United Gangs of America, Season 2, will present a definitive guide to a different terrifying criminal organization from the rapidly evolving and dangerous world of gangs. The first installment will tackle the origins of the Pagan Biker Gang and its rivalry with the Hells Angels, a story filled with violence and betrayal. Episodes to follow will include explorations of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, Fresno Bulldogs, Nuestra Familia, Black Mafia Family, Vagos, Aryan Sisters of Texas, Nazi Lowriders, Black Guerilla Family and Yakuza. Never-before-seen footage, as well as exclusive, first-account interviews with former gang allies, family members, undercover officers, and others, will be shown as a part of the series’ fresh 360-degree look at some of the worst gangs terrorizing the streets of America today.”

The preview for season two is below.

What do you think? Did you watch season one of this docuseries? Do you plan to watch season two?