Virgin River: Season Six Teaser Video Released by Netflix

Virgin River returns in December for its sixth season, and Netflix has released a new teaser video showing what is to come for the residents of the small California town. The streaming service released several photos when it announced the premiere date earlier this month.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Tim Matheson, Annette O’Toole, Colin Lawrence, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Zibby Allen, Sarah Dugdale, Marco Grazzini, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, and Mark Ghanime star in the series, which is based on the novels by Robyn Carr. Virgin River follows midwife and nurse practitioner Melinda Monroe (Breckenridge) after she moves to the small town of Virgin River after the death of her husband.

Netflix revealed the following about season six of Virgin River:

Netflix today released a teaser and new art for Virgin River Season 6, alluding to the highly anticipated wedding season of Mel & Jack. This sixth installment promises fresh twists and turns, escalating love triangles, delightful wedding drama, as well as uncovered secrets from Mel’s father’s past which will transport us to the magic and mystique of Virgin River in the 1970s.

The 10-episode season arrives on December 19th. Check out the trailer for season six below.

