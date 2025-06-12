The Fixer: FOX Sets Premiere Date for Business Reality Series Starring Marcus Lemonis

The Fixer is set to air on FOX next month. Marcus Lemonis will help businesses that need a little assistance during the business reality series, which will air over eight episodes spanning four weeks.

FOX revealed the following about the upcoming series:

In this new FOX reality series, The Fixer, successful business investor and entrepreneur Marcus Lemonis puts his money to work and uses his signature 3 P’s philosophy – People, Process, and Product – to empower businesses to thrive. The Fixer premieres Friday, July 18 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), and will air two-hour episodes over four weeks. In each episode, Lemonis meets with business owners from across the country whose companies are at a crossroad and need to make impactful changes. Struggling with tough decisions and looking for direction, he’ll assess their prospects and pick one business in the hope that they will all make a profit. As they address extraordinary challenges together in a revealing behind-the-scenes journey to success, they will benefit from Marcus’s candid instruction and business know-how in an effort to seek an investment. The Fixer is produced by the Intellectual Property Corporation, a part of Sony Pictures Television, and Marcus Entertainment LLC. Executive producers are Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, Rebekah Fry and Marcus Lemonis. Fry also serves as showrunner.

A preview for the new series is below.

