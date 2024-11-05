Kitchen Nightmares: Season Two Renewal; FOX Series Reboot Returning with Super Bowl-Themed Episodes

Chef Ramsay is giving his all for the team. The Kitchen Nightmares reboot has been renewed for a second season by FOX, and the first half of the season will be devoted to the road to Super Bowl LIX.

A reality series, this version of Kitchen Nightmares is a revival of the show that previously ran for seven seasons, 2007-14. In each episode, Chef Gordon Ramsay visits a restaurant in crisis, sometimes on the brink of bankruptcy. He listens to the feedback of management and the workers and then goes on the hunt to expose the eatery’s problems. Ramsay gives management and the staff some tough love and doesn’t hold back. Then, once he has buy-in from the owners, Ramsay and his team overhaul the eatery from head to toe and set the restaurant up for success, giving what may be the business’ last best chance for survival.

Airing on Monday nights, the first season of the Kitchen Nightmares reboot averaged a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.51 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Here are details about the upcoming season:

Gordon Ramsay’s iconic series Kitchen Nightmares: Road to Super Bowl LIX returns with a supercharged two-hour episode, Wednesday, January 1 (8:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), with regular episodes airing on Wednesdays from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT, beginning January 8 on FOX. The first half of the season is set in New Orleans, the home of Super Bowl LIX, and will air weekly leading up to the big game, with in-episode countdowns by Ramsay and appearances by current and former NFL stars. The season will also provide an exciting, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the New Orleans-based restaurants, who under Ramsay’s guidance, will have the chance to be reinvigorated and running prior to the biggest sports weekend of the year. With tens of thousands of football fans descending on the Big Easy during Super Bowl week, the restaurants will have an enormous opportunity to make it or break it. The second half of the season will feature restaurants in Austin and Houston. Super Bowl LIX airs Sunday, February 9 from The Caesars Superdome on FOX.

