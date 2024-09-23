The Wranglers: Season One Ratings

This new reality series is billed as a “limited series,” so that means that a second season isn’t likely to happen. However, it’s a relatively inexpensive show to make, so if its ratings are good enough, I’m betting The Wranglers will be renewed. Conversely, if this CW show doesn’t draw strong enough numbers, there’s a real possibility that Wranglers will be cancelled and pulled from the schedule. What will happen? Stay tuned.

A cowboy reality series, The Wranglers TV show follows the lives of young staff members working at the Circle Bar Dude ranch in Montana. In this cowboy paradise, guests escape their fast-paced lives and experience the authentic American West. The ranch staff members (known as “wranglers”) work tirelessly to cater to the needs of their demanding clients. Meanwhile, they’re also juggling their personal lives and the inherent drama from living and working with a group of attractive and independent cowboys and cowgirls. The staff has a “work hard, play hard” mentality. The co-eds are responsible professionals by day but retreat to their 20-something-year-old selves and lose all inhibitions by night. It’s a tricky balance as the wranglers navigate their personal and professional lives at this remote resort nestled in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the country.

