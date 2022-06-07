Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four Viewer Votes

Will viewers get closure in the fourth season of the Roswell, New Mexico TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Roswell, New Mexico is cancelled or renewed for season five (in this case, we know the show’s already been cancelled). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the fourth season episodes of Roswell, New Mexico here.

A sci-fi drama series on The CW, the Roswell, New Mexico TV show stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Dean, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, Michael Trevino, and Amber Midthunder. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season four, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, they discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on.





