Roswell, New Mexico:: Season Three Viewer Votes

Will someone die in the third season of the Roswell, New Mexico TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a series like Roswell, New Mexico is cancelled or renewed for season four. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of Roswell, New Mexico here.

A sci-fi drama on The CW Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season three, after Max has come face to face with an alien that looks like him, he and his alien siblings try to uncover who this mysterious figure is. Meanwhile, Liz lives out her dream job — high paid and changing the world at a California lab. A series of events prove that the one-time lover’s connection might not be severed for good. Alex Manes (Blackburn) finds himself in the crosshairs of a new clandestine organization and Michael, Isobel, and Rosa (Midthunder) all begin exhibiting new powers. Confusing things even further is an eerie glimpse Maria (Hemmens) gets of the future in which someone they love will die.





What do you think? Which season three episodes of the Roswell, New Mexico TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you glad that Roswell, New Mexico has been renewed for a fourth season on The CW? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.