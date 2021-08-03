Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four? Has the CW Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Roswell, New Mexico TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on The CW?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on The CW television network, Roswell, New Mexico stars Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino. Based on the Roswell High book series (which was also the basis for a 1999 TV series), this series centers on Liz Ortecho (Mason), who returns to town after a decade away. After reconnecting with her old crush, Roswell PD Officer Max Evans (Parsons), she learns that he, his sister Isobel (Cowles), and their friend Michael (Vlamis), are aliens. In season three, after Max has come face to face with an alien that looks like him, he and his alien siblings try to uncover who this mysterious figure is. Meanwhile, Liz lives out her dream job, high paid, and changing the world at a California lab. A series of events prove that the one-time lover’s connection might not be severed for good. Alex Manes (Blackburn) finds himself in the crosshairs of a new clandestine organization and Michael, Isobel, and Rosa (Midthunder) all begin exhibiting new powers. Confusing things even further is an eerie glimpse Maria (Hemmens) gets of the future in which someone they love will die.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Roswell, New Mexico averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 626,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 7% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Other economic factors are involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Roswell, New Mexico stacks up against other CW TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Roswell, New Mexico has been renewed for a fourth season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Roswell, New Mexico has been renewed for a fourth season.



What do you think? Are you glad that the Roswell, New Mexico TV show has been renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if The CW had cancelled this TV series, instead?