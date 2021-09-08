Roswell, New Mexico: Season Four; Andrew Lees & Zoe Cipres to Recur on CW Series

Roswell, New Mexico is adding to its cast roster for season four. Andrew Lees (The Originals) and Zoe Cipres (Grown-ish) will join Jeanine Mason, Nathan Parsons, Michael Vlamis (above), Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens, and Michael Trevino on The CW series. The sci-fi drama reboot follows Liz (Mason) and the group of undercover aliens that live in Roswell.

Deadline revealed more about the additions to The CW series:

“Lees will play Clyde, part of a duo of thieves robbing Roswell’s banks, determined to steal back what’s rightfully theirs. He is a man with deeply held beliefs, fighting to keep his family on the right path — and sees a potential ally in Michael (Michael Vlamis). Cipres will play Bonnie, the other half of the duo of thieves who roll into town to hit up a few of Roswell’s banks, determined to take what they believe to be rightfully theirs. Despite her impulsive nature, Bonnie is a caring, voraciously curious woman, struggling to find her place on this Earth – something Michael Guerin can relate to.”

The third season of Roswell, New Mexico is currently airing on Monday nights. A premiere date for season four of the series will be announced at a later time.

